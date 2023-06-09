Advertise with Us
Crimestoppers: Suspect shoots man, steals his prosthetic leg

MPD: Suspect shoots man, steals his prosthetic leg
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crimestoppers is offering an award for anyone with information about the suspect responsible for shooting a man and then reportedly stealing his prosthetic leg.

On June 1, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near King Avenue and Ford Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the victim had been shot and was missing a prosthetic leg.

Per reports, it is believed that there might be two potential suspects involved in the shooting.

The shooting was ruled a homicide as the victim was pronounced dead and succumbed to his injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

A $10,000 special CrimeStoppers award is available to anyone who can help police solve the murder.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274). All calls and text messages are kept anonymous at all times.

