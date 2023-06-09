Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters coming to Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton is bringing his band “The Boxmasters” to the Mid-South this weekend for a one-night-only performance at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.

The Boxmasters are on a whirlwind tour across the country this summer. On Saturday, they’ll be in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Action News 5 chatted with Thorton and one of his Grammy-winning bandmates, J.D. Andrew, about what fans can expect.

“We really love doing theaters because acoustically, it’s great, and the audience is there to listen,” said Thornton.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online here.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

