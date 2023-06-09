Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says

Publicist adds that TMZ report saying Amos has become victim of elder abuse is untrue
John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 until 1973.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TV and film actor John Amos is in a Memphis hospital Thursday night recovering from a medical condition.

Amos, probably most famous for his role as “James Evans” on the hit series “Good Times,” is being treated for fluid retention, which his publicist says caused issues with his heart.

She was unclear what any potential underlying condition might be.

Action News 5 recently sat down with Amos and his son, who are working on a documentary about civil rights icon Walter Bailey.

Amos is slated to narrate that production.

His publicist also told Action News 5 that a TMZ report saying that Amos has become a victim of elder abuse is untrue, and said the GoFundMe page reportedly started by his daughter is “unauthorized and false.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55

Latest News

WLOK’s Melvin Jones inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame
NBA vet Thaddeus Young returns home to host free basketball camp
Bass Pro Shops donates 40,000 fishing rods to nonprofits to introduce children to fishing
New data shows only 8% of MSCS 3rd graders passed TCAP English retake
Memphis police host event to help curb gun violence