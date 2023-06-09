Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TV and film actor John Amos is in a Memphis hospital Thursday night recovering from a medical condition.

Amos, probably most famous for his role as “James Evans” on the hit series “Good Times,” is being treated for fluid retention, which his publicist says caused issues with his heart.

She was unclear what any potential underlying condition might be.

Action News 5 recently sat down with Amos and his son, who are working on a documentary about civil rights icon Walter Bailey.

Amos is slated to narrate that production.

His publicist also told Action News 5 that a TMZ report saying that Amos has become a victim of elder abuse is untrue, and said the GoFundMe page reportedly started by his daughter is “unauthorized and false.”

