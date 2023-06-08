Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
WLOK’s Melvin Jones inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a celebration and a big honor for legendary WLOK Radio host Melvin “A Cookin” Jones, who will be inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

Many hear Pastor Jones and his wife, Evangelist Linda Jones, every Sunday morning on WRBO 103.5 FM for the top ten gospel countdown.

Heard from 25 stations across the country, the longtime host is a familiar name in the Mid-South.

“Best periods of my life, 1975 to 1980, then when I came back to do gospel if 1997 to 2007, those were some of the best times of my life,” Jones said.

The WLOK legend reached many milestones in his radio career in Memphis.

In 1977 he was named the number one DJ in America Billboard magazine, a testament to his passion.

“I love this, I’ve never worked a day in my life,” Jones said. “When you do what you love you never work. I’ve never worked a day in my life.”

His career took him around the world, but he found a home in Memphis radio.

“Memphis is a major market for black radio and music because its half a million black people in this metro,” Jones said. “Half a million then you talk about the blacks in the Mississippi delta, over to West Memphis Arkansas and west Tennessee.”

Now, Melvin “A Cookin” Jones can add Black Radio Hall of Fame Inductee to his resume. Still, he finds joy in spotlighting others, through his craft.

“My purpose as a radio personality and as a person, my purpose is to put other people on and encourage others,” Jones said. “You have the careers and the livelihood of people in your hands.”

Jones will participate in a special induction ceremony into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame in October.

