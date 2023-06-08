Weekend closings for I-55 bridge and Crump blvd., TDOT confirms

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. Activities include setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, construction of cross-over at the east end of I-55 bridge, and repair work on the I-55 bridge. All work is weather dependent.

Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am

- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- I-55 SB ramp will be closed

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**

**Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive

- Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open

- Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed

- Riverside Drive NB will be closed

- Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed

I-55 Mississippi Bridge Closings, Map One (TDOT)

I-55 Mississippi bridge closings, Map Two (TDOT)

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB

- I-55 NB outside lane of the cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***

*** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive

- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina

- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina

- Wisconsin will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

I-55 Mississippi Bridge closings, Map Three (TDOT)

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination.

