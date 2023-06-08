Upper level flow keeps rain chance in place tonight and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northwest flow aloft is driving disturbances from the Plains into the Mid-South keeping clouds and the chance of showers in place as the week comes to a close. Showers will be isolated to widely scattered, but a cold front brings more widespread rain this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower along with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MHP, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower in the morning, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

