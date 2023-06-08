Scattered showers and storms will be ongoing into the afternoon, then cooler and drier air will usher in for the end of our work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will be impacting us into the afternoon as a slow moving front pushes past the Midsouth. This will push in cooler and drier air for our Friday before rain chances return into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Minimal rain chances overnight with clouds sticking around. Lows will be cooler into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the North 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Spot showers are possible early Friday morning. Clouds will clear out into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine for the back half of the day. Winds will be out of the Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will get back into the upper 80s, low 90s for Saturday. Going into Saturday evening into our Sunday showers and storms will be back into the Midsouth. Widespread showers and storms are likely for Sunday with some stronger storms in the mix. An unsettled weather pattern is the story for our next work with rain chances sticking around into mid week.

