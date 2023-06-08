Residents fight to save two Midtown homes from possible demolition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders will meet to discuss the future of some historic midtown homes.

The Shelby County Land Use Control Board will meet Thursday morning to either approve or deny a special exception for a 4-story building in this area.

Four-story buildings and homes are not permitted in this part of the city.

People living in that area are hoping to save two homes from demolition.

Two businesses occupy the homes on South McLean and Union Avenue.

They say the building owners desire to tear the historic buildings down and build a 4-story nursing home.

People who live in that area fear this step would change the culture of Midtown.

An online petition created by area residents currently has over 1300 signatures, hoping that would convince the Shelby County Land Use Control Board to deny the owners of making this move.

Representatives from the board tell us both homes were built in the 1900s.

At a previous board meeting, some board members shared the same concern as residents regarding the buildings being torn down but say the owners legally have the right to do so.

”Why are we tearing history apart? Why can’t we restore and preserve rather than tear it down to build something that’s not got any purpose?” said Gabriel Dixon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.