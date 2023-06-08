Advertise with Us
Nickelback coming to BankPlus Amphitheater

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Rock superstars Nickelback are bringing their Get Rollin’ Tour to the Mid-South.

They will play at BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven on September 17, joined by Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Nickelback is supporting their latest album Get Rollin’, which was released in late 2022. Their career includes top 100 hits like “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar.”

