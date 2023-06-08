Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searches for man accused of homicide, identity theft

Adlalberto Jaimez, is accused of identity theft and homicide
Adlalberto Jaimez, is accused of identity theft and homicide(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of murdering a victim and stealing their identity.

On July 1, 2020, the victim, Thomas Harris, was reported missing before being found unresponsive inside of his home and pronounced dead.

Harris’s wallet, identification cards, and car were all missing at the time of his discovery.

As reported by the MPD, on June 30, 2020, Harris’ vehicle was discovered parked near an apartment complex.

Upon further investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage and observed the suspect, Adalberto Jaimez, driving Harris’s car.

Per the police documents, it was found out later that Jaimez had not been truthful about his whereabouts the day Harris was murdered.

Based on the evidence, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Adalberto Jaimez.

Jaimez is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder, use of a fraudulent credit card, and identity theft.

