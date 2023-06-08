Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 4-year-old, adult injured in shooting near Douglass Avenue

MPD: 4-year-old, adult injured in shooting near Douglass Avenue
MPD: 4-year-old, adult injured in shooting near Douglass Avenue(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left both a 4-year-old and an adult woman injured.

Around 12p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place near Haynes Road and Douglass Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they discovered that two victims had suffered injuries from the shooting.

One of the victims was a 4-year-old, who was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The adult victim was also taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot injury.

Both victims were in non-critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks

Latest News

Teric Jones, 19
19-year-old accused of firing several rounds at home told police it was accidental, he was ‘test firing’ AR-15
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
No Tears Project
Civil rights series ‘No Tears Project’ comes to Memphis
Dogs at Memphis Animal Services (MAS)
Memphis animal shelter, already over capacity, now battling influx of respiratory illnesses in dogs, MAS says