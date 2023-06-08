MPD: 4-year-old, adult injured in shooting near Douglass Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left both a 4-year-old and an adult woman injured.

Around 12p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place near Haynes Road and Douglass Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they discovered that two victims had suffered injuries from the shooting.

One of the victims was a 4-year-old, who was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The adult victim was also taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot injury.

Both victims were in non-critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

