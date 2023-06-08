Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative offers free art workshop for youth

Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative
Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative(Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative will host its Juneteenth Youth Showcase on Friday.

They are hosting a youth art workshop for artists ages 12-18 at the new Cossitt Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The final projects will be presented on June 16 at the Harriet Performing Arts Center from 5-7 p.m.

The workshop focuses on the Soulsville, South City, and Orange Mound neighborhoods.

It offers free workshops that empower youth to shape the legacy of their community through the visual and performing arts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
Jonathan Bolden
5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

Latest News

Whitehaven Heritage Fest coming to Southland Mall
Whitehaven Heritage Fest coming to Southland Mall
Man walks across Mid-South with faith message
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Wing Guru to host Juneteenth celebration in Whitehaven
Trey Draper
Memphis native, former Tigers basketball player releasing first book