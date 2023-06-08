Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative offers free art workshop for youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Heritage Trail Arts Collaborative will host its Juneteenth Youth Showcase on Friday.

They are hosting a youth art workshop for artists ages 12-18 at the new Cossitt Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The final projects will be presented on June 16 at the Harriet Performing Arts Center from 5-7 p.m.

The workshop focuses on the Soulsville, South City, and Orange Mound neighborhoods.

It offers free workshops that empower youth to shape the legacy of their community through the visual and performing arts.

