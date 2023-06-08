Memphis animal shelter, already over capacity, now battling influx of respiratory illnesses in dogs, MAS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is reportedly battling a kennel cough outbreak among the shelter’s overwhelmingly high number of dogs in its care.

According to MAS, many dogs are suffering from mild to severe symptoms such as nasal discharge, coughing, and decreased appetite.

There are many factors that lead to an uptick in illness in shelters, MAS says, adding that the two most critical factors at the Memphis shelter include pets’ prolonged length of stay and the shelter being at over-capacity.

There are currently 298 dogs at MAS, but the shelter says it can only meet the needs of 216 dogs.

Summer is also the shelter’s busiest time of the year for animal intake.

In May, MAS was put at crisis capacity after an alleged cockfighting bust placed 90 birds in the shelter’s care, adding to the 150% capacity the shelter was already facing due to a dog overpopulation.

Canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC), also known as “kennel cough,” is a highly contagious illness that affects the respiratory tract of dogs, according to shelter officials.

While all breeds and ages of dogs are susceptible, dogs housed in multiple-dog settings such as shelters, kennels, and doggie daycares are at higher risk.

Several different types of bacteria and viruses can lead to CIRDC. Dogs can even be infected with two or more of these organisms at the same time.

Based on MAS’ ongoing internal investigation, the shelter’s biggest concern at this time is an organism called Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). CDV causes a myriad of symptoms including fever, upper respiratory signs, pneumonia, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Some pets may develop neurological signs, including seizures, around one month after showing respiratory signs. Neurological signs can even occur one to three months after infection for pets that never showed clinical signs of illness.

CDV is included in all combination vaccines that dogs receive at veterinarians’ offices, and MAS vaccinates every dog that comes into its care at the time of intake.

So far, MAS has had four confirmed cases of CDV over the past two months.

Unlike heartworms or parvovirus, there is no “patient side” test for Canine Distemper Virus, so all samples must be sent to an outside laboratory.

Due to budgetary constraints and multiple factors, MAS does not currently have the capability to test every pet with respiratory illness for CDV.

CDV is a serious contagious disease for dogs, but it cannot infect humans or cats.

Pet parents are advised to keep their pets up to date on their annual vaccines and ensure their pets are microchipped and wearing an ID so that if their pets get lost, they don’t end up at the shelter.

Those looking to help can also sign up to be an on-call puppy express foster. Puppies are the most vulnerable population to many canine viruses, including CDV.

To sign up, fill out MAS’ Dog Foster application here and select “puppies” as the type of dog your household is able to foster.

If you suspect that your pet may have CDV, MAS asks that you pursue treatment at your veterinarian, alert the city shelter, and provide medical records so that MAS can continue tracking the virus.

MAS can be contacted by the following email: mas@memphistn.gov.

