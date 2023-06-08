Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man arrested after road rage altercation leads to shooting on I-240

Road rage altercation leads to shooting on I-240
Road rage altercation leads to shooting on I-240(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting at a driver after a road rage altercation on I-240.

Corey Wallace, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, convicted felony in possession of a handgun, and theft of property $1,000 to $2,500.

The driver of an Audi told police a man, later identified as Wallace, sped up behind him on Mount Moriah on Wednesday.

Wallace approached the passenger side of the victim’s car and waved a black handgun, said police.

The victim attempted to take a picture of Wallace’s licensee plate when the suspect shot 4 or 5 times hitting the front right fender and the passenger door, said police.

After Wallace drove away heading toward the Perkins exit, the victim pulled over to the emergency lane and called MPD.

Officers were able to locate Wallace with a partial license plate number.

According to the affidavit he admitted to getting into an altercation with the victim and getting off on the Perkins Road exit, but denied firing the weapon.

The weapon was found under Wallace’s pillow and was reported as stolen, police say.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
Jonathan Bolden
5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

Latest News

Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition
Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition
International Festival 2023 set for June 10
International Festival 2023 set for June 10 at Landers Center
Scattered showers and storms will be impacting us into the afternoon as a slow moving front...
Maggye's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Singer Chad Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform at the Juno Awards on...
Nickelback coming to BankPlus Amphitheater