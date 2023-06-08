Man arrested after road rage altercation leads to shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting at a driver after a road rage altercation on I-240.

Corey Wallace, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, convicted felony in possession of a handgun, and theft of property $1,000 to $2,500.

The driver of an Audi told police a man, later identified as Wallace, sped up behind him on Mount Moriah on Wednesday.

Wallace approached the passenger side of the victim’s car and waved a black handgun, said police.

The victim attempted to take a picture of Wallace’s licensee plate when the suspect shot 4 or 5 times hitting the front right fender and the passenger door, said police.

After Wallace drove away heading toward the Perkins exit, the victim pulled over to the emergency lane and called MPD.

Officers were able to locate Wallace with a partial license plate number.

According to the affidavit he admitted to getting into an altercation with the victim and getting off on the Perkins Road exit, but denied firing the weapon.

The weapon was found under Wallace’s pillow and was reported as stolen, police say.

