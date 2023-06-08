International Festival 2023 set for June 10 at Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is set to host International Festival 2023 at the Landers Center Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community organized one-day event is all about promoting and celebrating international diversity and heritage in Desoto and surrounding counties.

Chapter President LaToya Silas-Rogers joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the event which will include cultural entertainment, children’s and wellness activities, international food, and ethnic vendors.

