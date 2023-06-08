Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

International Festival 2023 set for June 10 at Landers Center

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Desoto County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is set to host International Festival 2023 at the Landers Center Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community organized one-day event is all about promoting and celebrating international diversity and heritage in Desoto and surrounding counties.

Chapter President LaToya Silas-Rogers joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the event which will include cultural entertainment, children’s and wellness activities, international food, and ethnic vendors.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
Jonathan Bolden
5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

Latest News

Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition
Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition
Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition
International Festival 2023 set for June 10 at Landers Center
Scattered showers and storms will be impacting us into the afternoon as a slow moving front...
Maggye's Thursday Afternoon Forecast