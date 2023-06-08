Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition is set for Sunday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre.

Singer Keia Johnson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to preview what the audience can expect.

The evening will honor black music in Memphis and iconic women vocalist.

Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
Jonathan Bolden
5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Michael Donahue
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Michael Donahue
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Michael Donahue
Halloran Centre presents Women of Soul: Black Music Month Edition