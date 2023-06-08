Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: passing showers, storms Thursday; unsettled period ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
THURSDAY: As the front pushes across the Mid-South – expect a chance for widely spaced showers and storms at times. Storms will have a tendency to drift toward the south through the day, along the front itself. The front will also help to scrub out some of the wildfire smoke that has been stuck over the region. Highs will top out in the 80s with gradually clearing skies. We’ll turn partly clear with lows in the lower to middle 60s overnight.

FRIDAY: In the wake of our front that moves through on Thursday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine across the Mid-South to round out the work week. Our morning 60s will trend back toward the middle to, a few, upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Northerly breezes will keep humidity levels in check through the day. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear into the overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will mix with clouds again for Saturday with highs sneaking into the lower 90s. A pattern shift will bring back a more traditional flow from the northwest and could yield a few storm complexes by late Sunday. A strong storm risk may be in play as well. In the system’s wake, we’ll trend quieter to kick off next week. A gradually warmer, yet wetter at times, pattern looks to emerge through next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

