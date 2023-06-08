A few downpours possible tonight or tomorrow in spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers or storms may flare along the front tonight through sunrise. It won’t rain everywhere. Lows will be around 70. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warm but dry and less humid. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be around 90 or so. A front will bring a few storm complexes by Sunday afternoon and evening into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

