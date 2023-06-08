Civil rights series ‘No Tears Project’ comes to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series honoring civil rights movements across the nation through song, dance and more will stop in Memphis.

No Tears Project originated in Little Rock, Ark., to honor the Little Rock Nine. The nine students were the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School, leading to integration in schools in that area.

Today, the series honors civil rights movements across the nation. Pianist and composer Christopher Parker and vocalist Kelley Hurt said they are excited to bring the series to Memphis.

“We call ourselves artistic activists because we like to work with many different types of artistic expression,” Hurt explained. “And we’ve just taken this opportunity for this particular project to include every artistic expression that’s available out there.”

The series will include a panel discussion, musical, dance and poetic performances June 10-14, at various locations:

Saturday, June 10: Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Crosstown Arts Green Room at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13: Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14: Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 10:30 a.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

