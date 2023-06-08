Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Civil rights series ‘No Tears Project’ comes to Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series honoring civil rights movements across the nation through song, dance and more will stop in Memphis.

No Tears Project originated in Little Rock, Ark., to honor the Little Rock Nine. The nine students were the first Black students to attend Little Rock Central High School, leading to integration in schools in that area.

Today, the series honors civil rights movements across the nation. Pianist and composer Christopher Parker and vocalist Kelley Hurt said they are excited to bring the series to Memphis.

“We call ourselves artistic activists because we like to work with many different types of artistic expression,” Hurt explained. “And we’ve just taken this opportunity for this particular project to include every artistic expression that’s available out there.”

The series will include a panel discussion, musical, dance and poetic performances June 10-14, at various locations:

  • Saturday, June 10: Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 12 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 11: Crosstown Arts Green Room at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 13: Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 14: Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 10:30 a.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks

Latest News

Teric Jones, 19
19-year-old accused of firing several rounds at home told police it was accidental, he was ‘test firing’ AR-15
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
MPD: 4-year-old, adult injured in shooting near Douglass Avenue
MPD: 4-year-old, adult injured in shooting near Douglass Avenue
Dogs at Memphis Animal Services (MAS)
Memphis animal shelter, already over capacity, now battling influx of respiratory illnesses in dogs, MAS says