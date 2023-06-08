Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews recovered a body following a report of a possible drowning near Rivervale.
Patrol Captain David Kuebler of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to K8 News a male’s body was recovered near Poinsett County Road 87 and Ditch 56 Road off State Highway 135 around 2 a.m. Thursday, June 8.
He said they first received reports of a possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Several agencies responded to help with the search when the body was recovered.
