Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’

(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews recovered a body following a report of a possible drowning near Rivervale.

Patrol Captain David Kuebler of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to K8 News a male’s body was recovered near Poinsett County Road 87 and Ditch 56 Road off State Highway 135 around 2 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

He said they first received reports of a possible drowning around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

Several agencies responded to help with the search when the body was recovered.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Delays and crashes raise concerns about West Memphis bridge
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55
Jonathan Bolden
5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
International Festival 2023 set for June 10
International Festival 2023 set for June 10 at Landers Center
Scattered showers and storms will be impacting us into the afternoon as a slow moving front...
Maggye's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Singer Chad Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform at the Juno Awards on...
Nickelback coming to BankPlus Amphitheater
Residents fight to save two Midtown homes from possible demolition
Residents fight to save two Midtown homes from possible demolition