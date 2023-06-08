Bluff City Life: Tues., 06 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Top Billin’: Stories Of Laughter & Triumph pt. 1

Bell Bellany is making moves in the 901, and joins me for a one-on-one about his new book!

Bill Bellamy | IG: @billbellamy

Bourbon As Smooth As The Blues

The bossy bartender is in —ready to mix us up a bourbon drink with a Memphis spin.

Logan Welk | President & CEO of Blue Note Bourbon

Mandi Clayton | The Bossy Bartender

High-Stacked Combos For Burger Lovers

Craving a burger stacked high? Wayback Burgers is showing off their menu and we’re ready to try them out.

David Herbert | Franchise Owner of Wayback Burgers - Olive Branch

20K Unique Drinks At Newly Opened 7 Brew Coffee

Nothing better than a cool drink on a hot day. See how 7 Brew’s bringing in summer with their mix-and-match menu.

Chad Cornwell | Operator of 7 Brew Coffee

Gracie Williams | Brewista at 7 Brew Coffee

Uncovering Hope In Wartime Ukraine

A return to Ukraine. inspired by his first visit, this traveler hopes to help and shed light on the country’s perseverance.

Robert Rose | Host & Executive Producer of “Raw Travel”

7th Annual Wild West Sprint Triathlons

Running, biking, and swimming. These athletes are ready to compete! And the prizes they’re going after are top tier.

Pam Routh | Race Director for the Annie Oakley Buffalo Bill Wild West Triathlon

Top Billin’: Stories Of Laughter & Triumph pt. 2

Bill Bellamy is back to talk more about his book, ‘Top Billin’!

Bill Bellamy | IG: @billbellamy

