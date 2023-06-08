Bluff City Life: Mon., 05 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Over 30 Flavors Of Dessert & Savory Popcorn pt .1

Who knew popcorn could come in so many flavors? Pop-A-Roos is getting it popping on set.

Ephie Johnson | Owner & President of Pop-A-Roos Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe

Creating Popcorn With A Purpose pt. 2

Hear how the owner of Pop-A-Roos Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe got her dream business popping!

Ephie Johnson | Owner & President of Pop-A-Roos Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe

Advocating For Better Wellness From The Source

Celebrating southern roots over the table. See how this celebration uses food to tell a story of the past.

Brittney Shelby Sessoms | Advocate, Artisan Maker, & Founder of Charlotte & Pickens

Feeding the Human Spirit: Quality Connections To Empower The Community

We are feeding the human spirit to highlight the expansive work Kroger does in the community! See how fresh produce plays a role in that.

Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs & Media Relations - Delta Division at The Kroger Co.

Explore Memphis The Reading This Summer

Make this summer all about reading! How one city program hopes to get kids hyped over books.

Dara Gonzales | Children Services Manager at Memphis Public Libraries

Honoring The Legacy Of The Memphis 13 pt. 1

Painting the path to embrace our history! The creative ways to learn from trailblazers of the Memphis 13.

Dr. Archie Moss, Jr. | Memphis 13 Foundation

Jamond Bullock | Artist | IG: @alivepaint

Honoring The Legacy Of The Memphis 13 pt. 2

The day these 13 children stepped into the classroom-- they made history. How the Memphis 13 are being celebrated for breaking barriers decades ago.

Dr. Archie Moss, Jr. | Memphis 13 Foundation

Jamond Bullock | Artist | IG: @alivepaint

