Bluff City Life: Fri., 02 June

A Summer Of Hope In Humanity

Embarking on a mission across the country. This father and son are out to prove one thing: humanity’s core trait is goodness. See how they’re doing it.

Marvin Stockwell | Champion of the Lost Causes Podcast

5 Star Stories: One Of Memphis’ Oldest Florists

Give a bouquet of kindness! Flowers have symbolized love and affection, prosperity, purity, and peace. They’re one of the most popular gifts. We visit one of Memphis’ oldest florists!

Honoring Veterans In Operation Home For Heroes pt. 1

Comfort and care for veterans. What this Memphis organization is building to support our Mid-south soldiers later in life.

Cordell Walker | Executive Director of Alpha Omega Veterans Services

Honoring Veterans In Operation Home For Heroes pt. 2

A place to call home. Meet two veterans working with Alpha Omega and hear their firsthand experience.

Tara Woodley | Former US Navy | MS3, Former AOVS Program Participant | Zack Taylor Real Estate

Rachelle Hart | U.S. Army Veteran & Board Member | Alpha Omega Veteran Services

Community Health, Wellness, & Safety Resource Fair

Take charge of your health! This fair is making it fun and easy, all for free!

Leatriece Franklin, RN | Owner of LF Mobile Lifesaving Courses

The History Behind Juneteenth Celebrations pt. 1

A month-long celebration of Freedom! How Juneteenth is being celebrated all month long.

Dr. Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian & Founder of Memphis Juneteenth

Juneteenth Events Celebrating Freedom pt. 2

Celebrating freedom! Juneteenth is almost here. We’re looking at the holiday’s history, and the festivals to come.

Dr. Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian & Founder of Memphis Juneteenth

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

