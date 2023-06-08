Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bass Pro Shops donates 40,000 fishing rods to nonprofits to introduce children to fishing

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Representatives from local nonprofits lined up at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid on Thursday for the company’s National Donation Day.

It’s part of Bass Pro’s “Gone Fishing Movement,” where the company is giving away 40,000 rods and reels to children across the continent.

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid manager David Hagel says it’s a way to limit screen time and introduce the next generation of anglers to the great outdoors this summer.

“The Gone Fishing Movement challenges families to get away from the devices, get away from the screens, to discover the joys of fishing, and getting out in the outdoors,” Hagel said.

Kids will get the chance to put their new gear to work at the store’s free in-store fishing event this weekend, June 10 and 11, and next weekend, June 17 and 18.

WLOK's Melvin Jones inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame
New data shows only 8% of MSCS 3rd graders passed TCAP retake
