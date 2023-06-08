19-year-old accused of firing several rounds at home told police it was accidental, he was ‘test firing’ AR-15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is facing six felony charges after he told police he accidentally fired several rounds at a home in his South Memphis neighborhood while he was “test-firing” an AR-15.

According to court documents, at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, Memphis police responded to a shots-fired call at a home on Gleason Avenue, where the victim told officers that she, her three little sisters, all minors, and her two children were convened in a bedroom when they heard shots being fired and bullets coming through the house.

No one was injured, but officers searched the area to find the source of the gunfire.

Just south of the home, on a parallel street, police found several men sitting on the sidewalk in front of a house, with a black handgun on the ground near one man, and a sedan with the trunk open and an AR-15 rifle clearly visible inside.

Officers spoke with one of the men, later identified as 19-year-old Teric Jones, who said that the AR-15 belonged to his aunt, and he was just recently test-firing the rifle outside.

Officers saw a makeshift target on the east side of the home, near where a cemetery sits. Jones reportedly told officers that he did not know there was a house behind the target, despite it facing opposite the residential neighborhood.

Jones was arrested and charged with six counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Officers also confiscated the AR-15 and black handgun as evidence.

Jones was released on his own recognizance Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

