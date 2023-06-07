Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
YouTube star Doctor Mike shares new mixed reality blood donation experience

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - World Blood Donor Day is June 14th.

It is a day to celebrate blood donors and raise awareness about the importance of a safe and stable blood supply.

If you haven’t donated in a while, now is the time because the blood donation experience is getting a high-tech makeover this summer.

YouTube star Doctor Mike, a board-certified family medical physician and social media influencer, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to unveil a first-of-its-kind mixed reality experience that can improve the blood donation experience and help attract new donors.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

