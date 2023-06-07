Your First Alert to drier air moving in tonight and increasing rain chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air is streaming into the Mid-South this evening, but rain chances still remain. A cold front will move through the area late Wednesday bringing clouds and a slight chance of rain before the week is over, but a more significant chance of rain will develop impacting the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid to upper eighties.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

