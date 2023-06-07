Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The Wing Guru to host Juneteenth celebration in Whitehaven

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wing Guru location in Whitehaven will host a Juneteenth celebration for the community.

It will be June 16 through 19 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

The event will be filled with The Wing Guru’s food, music, and a strong sense of community.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, The Wing Guru will provide multiple DJs every day except Sunday.

There will be giveaways provided by Hotworx Collierville, Nature’s Trao, TS Hairgroth Products, and Be Hue.Man Brand for attendees.

