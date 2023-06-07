The Wing Guru to host Juneteenth celebration in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Wing Guru location in Whitehaven will host a Juneteenth celebration for the community.

It will be June 16 through 19 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

The event will be filled with The Wing Guru’s food, music, and a strong sense of community.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, The Wing Guru will provide multiple DJs every day except Sunday.

There will be giveaways provided by Hotworx Collierville, Nature’s Trao, TS Hairgroth Products, and Be Hue.Man Brand for attendees.

