Train fire caused Coahoma Co. 9 hours to put out
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a train fire on Tuesday.
According to firefighters, it was a “rail car incident” in the Swan Lake area.
When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and fire in multiple rail cars.
Fire crews remained on the scene for about 9 hours and also called Tallahatchie County for assistance.
No one was injured.
