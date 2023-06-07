Advertise with Us
Train fire caused Coahoma Co. 9 hours to put out

Train fire in Coahoma Co.
Train fire in Coahoma Co.(Coahoma County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a train fire on Tuesday.

According to firefighters, it was a “rail car incident” in the Swan Lake area.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and fire in multiple rail cars.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about 9 hours and also called Tallahatchie County for assistance.

No one was injured.

