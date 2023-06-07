Train fire caused Coahoma Co. 9 hours to put out

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a train fire on Tuesday.

According to firefighters, it was a “rail car incident” in the Swan Lake area.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and fire in multiple rail cars.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about 9 hours and also called Tallahatchie County for assistance.

No one was injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.