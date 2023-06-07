Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Suspect charged with fatally shooting man outside Memphis laundromat

Markel Conley, 21
Markel Conley, 21(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed outside a South Memphis laundromat Monday afternoon.

Markel Conley, 21, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, at 12:28 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Elvis Presley Coin Op Laundry located at 1432 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times lying beside a car in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows a man “bearing a strong resemblance” to Conley approach the victim and fire multiple shots. The victim is then seen falling to the ground.

The suspected shooter then fled, witnesses told investigators.

One witness positively identified Conley as the shooter in a photo lineup.

He was arrested and charged Tuesday.

Conley is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. No bond has been set.

Court documents show he has one prior arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon in 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-55

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge
YouTube star Doctor Mike shares new mixed reality blood donation experience
YouTube star Doctor Mike shares new mixed reality blood donation experience
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks best iced coffee drinks
Commercial Appeal food reporter talks best iced coffee drinks