Suspect charged with fatally shooting man outside Memphis laundromat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed outside a South Memphis laundromat Monday afternoon.

Markel Conley, 21, is charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, at 12:28 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at the Elvis Presley Coin Op Laundry located at 1432 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times lying beside a car in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows a man “bearing a strong resemblance” to Conley approach the victim and fire multiple shots. The victim is then seen falling to the ground.

The suspected shooter then fled, witnesses told investigators.

One witness positively identified Conley as the shooter in a photo lineup.

He was arrested and charged Tuesday.

Conley is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. No bond has been set.

Court documents show he has one prior arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon in 2021.

