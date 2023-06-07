Advertise with Us
Suspect accused of conspiring to murder Young Dolph faces three new charges

Jermarcus Johnson
Jermarcus Johnson(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of conspiring to murder Memphis rapper Young Dolph is now facing new charges, court documents show.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, is already charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, a felony offense.

He’s now facing three counts of accessory after the fact.

Johnson is one of four men charged in the case.

He is being held on a $600,000 bond.

“Conspiracy is a wide range of things,” said Shelby County prosecutor Paul Hagerman. “They include people that were acting in the conspiracy before the murder happened. But also the people that were acting afterwards... the charges that have been filed now against Jermarcus make it clear that he did things afterwards.”

Jermarcus is due back in court Friday.

The other three suspects are expected in court next month.

