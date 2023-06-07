State Rep. Justin J. Pearson speaks at Memphis Rotary Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Representative Justin J. Pearson, the Memphis member of the “Tennessee Three,” spoke to the city’s original Rotary Club Tuesday.

The forthcoming special legislative session on guns and public safety was one of the many issues discussed.

Pearson and fellow state representative Justin Jones were expelled from the legislature in April after 7,000 Tennesseans marched on the State Capitol to demand change in gun laws following the mass shooting at the Covenant School on March 27.

Representatives Pearson and Jones alongside Representative Gloria Johnson became known as the “Tennessee Three” for using a bullhorn to protest the legislature’s failure to acknowledge the massive protest.

Pearson was promptly reappointed to his seat by the Shelby County Commission.

Early voting is underway through Saturday in a special election for the District 86 seat. Pearson faces Democrat David Page and Independent Jeff Johnston.

