‘Smash and Grabs’: liquor store owners say they are often targeted by burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In and out in a manner of minutes, coined as “smash and grabs,” is an ongoing problem in the Mid-South.

A popular East Memphis liquor store is the latest victim.

Around 1:30 Wednesday morning, someone rammed their pickup truck into Buster’s Liquor Store on South Highland.

Memphis Police say about 10 heavily armed suspects raided the store.

According to the police report, officers responded to the burglar alarm within 6 minutes.

The thieves were in and out quickly.

Southwind liquor stores buffs up security after burglaries (Action News 5)

A manager at Buster’s says at first glance the thieves stole at least $10,000.00 dollars in products.

Liquor store owner Amy Weeks says liquor store owners across the city are in constant contact with each other to try to work together to slow down these highly organized crimes.

“When you watch the video there is a leader in the group. There is someone that is keeping watch and once the clock hits whatever, I think it’s four minutes. they’re gone,” said Weeks.

Southwind liquor store buffs up security after burglaries (Action News 5)

The owners of Southwind Liquors say they have removed all glass from the storefront and replaced it with plexi glass to try to prevent smash and grabs.

Weeks says they made the changes after multiple break-ins at the store.

She says they spend thousands of dollars a month on other security measures including private security to watch the store, cameras, and alarms.

If you have any information regarding the smash-and-grab at Buster’s please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

