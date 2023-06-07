SCSO: 2 robbery suspects posing as bounty hunters in Shelby, Tipton counties

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is urging the public to be on the lookout for two robbery suspects they say are posing as bounty hunters and luring unsuspecting Good Samaritans on the side of local roadways in Tipton and Shelby counties.

On Monday, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley issued a BOLO for a man he said flagged down a stranger at an intersection near the Dunlap Orphanage area and shot him in an attempted robbery.

Beasley said the suspected shooter was targeting drivers under the guise of being a stranded bounty hunter.

Shelby County deputies believe that same suspect was also involved in a similar incident that took place Sunday on Collierville Arlington Road.

SCSO says two armed suspects robbed a victim of their phone and wallet at gunpoint in a field.

The suspects were described as two men armed with handguns wearing black clothing.

One was reportedly wearing an unmarked, black tactical vest and a gold circle-shaped badge.

SCSO says the suspects drove off in a black, four-door sedan, believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet Malibu with significant damage to the front windshield and dark tint on the windows.

Those with information are asked to contact local law enforcement agencies immediately or call Memphis-Shelby County CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

