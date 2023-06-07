Ripley residents seek answers after being kicked out of apartments

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenants in two Ripley, Tennessee, complexes, Ripley Terrence and Rolling Hills, are still asking what they should do after receiving another letter telling them to leave, despite the mayor going on record telling them they could stay.

Tenants say they are flat-out tired of the back and forth between the City of Ripley and the property owners. All they want is a safe and secure place to call home.

“I am talking for everybody, not just for me. For the little kids, the disabled people, I’m talking for all of them. They don’t want to come out, but I’m out for all of them,” said Cassandra Alexander, a Ripley Terrace tenant.

Tenants at both complexes have been getting the run around for over two weeks on whether they can stay or will be forced out.

“I think all of us in these apartment complexes should get some kind of funds, I don’t care if they stay or go. They are still supposed to get some sort of funds,” said Alexander.

In a city council meeting Monday, Alexander said there was a lot of arguing and yelling about what tenants should do.

“They are not the ones stressing about how we are living in these apartments. They don’t have to sleep in nothing like this,” said Alexander.

Action News 5 spoke with Ripley’s mayor, Craig Fitzhugh, about the miscommunications over the past few weeks.

“Nothing has really been done yet, and the place is really uninhabitable,” said Mayor Fitzhugh.

Initially, he told the tenants they could stay. Now, he says the fire marshal has the say so on if a building can and should be shut down.

He said the fire marshal and the property owners, Hallmark Companies, have reached an agreement to move tenants while repairs are made.

“Once the fire marshal lifts his order of non-occupancy to repair some of the vacant apartments, get those ready to go and move the people over there while they repair the others and sort of keep going like that. So, that was a very good sign,” said Fitzhugh.

Attorney Andre Wharton in Memphis said it’s up to the leasing company or landlord to foot the bill for any moving expenses.

“It’s incumbent upon landlords to do the right thing and get these people replacement housing and get them funds whether they put them in a hotel,” said Wharton. “It may end up being costly on the landlord. It’s the cost of doing business and it’s the cost of neglect if they have allowed neglect to take place.”

The regional manager of Hallmark, Candy Jones, said they are not evicting tenants.

Jones said they are putting tenants in other properties they own as well as paying for food and other moving expense.

