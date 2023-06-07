Advertise with Us
Report: Man punched 1-year-old in face while mom pushed him in stroller

Police said the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man mumbling to himself punched a 1-year-old boy in the face “without warning or justification,” as his mother was pushing him in a stroller.

A Mecklenburg County arrest report obtained Tuesday by WBTV provides details into the alleged assault that happened just after 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

According to the report, the child’s mother was crossing Summit Avenue when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams, walked by mumbling to himself.

“The witness stated that without warning or justification that the defendant punched her 1-year-old son in the face, who she was pushing in a stroller,” the report stated.

According to arrest records, the boy had a swollen and bruised right eye, a cut on the inside of his upper lip and a swollen right cheek. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boy’s mother said she didn’t know the suspect.

Williams was taken into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses. He was charged with assault on a child under 12.

In his first court appearance Monday, Williams’ bond was increased to $125,000, and he was given a next court date of Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

