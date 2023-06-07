Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

Traffic along I-55 near the bridge
Traffic along I-55 near the bridge(ARDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A person was killed in a crash near the I-55 bridge, Arkansas Department of Transportation confirms.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday, 1.4 miles southeast of West Memphis.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Southbound traffic is impacted for miles.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video
MPD shut down all South bound lanes on I-55
MPD shut down all southbound lanes on I-55

Latest News

Lake water waves generic
Flash Flood Watch lifted for Arkabutla Lake as dam repairs continue
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
LIVE: Crews working to rescue person beneath I-40 bridge; traffic halted
Crews working to rescue person beneath I-40 bridge; traffic halted
Train fire in Coahoma Co.
Train fire burns for 9 hours in Coahoma Co.