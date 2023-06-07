Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A person was killed in a crash near the I-55 bridge, Arkansas Department of Transportation confirms.

The crash happened around noon Wednesday, 1.4 miles southeast of West Memphis.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Southbound traffic is impacted for miles.

