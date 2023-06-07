Parents consider options after disappointing TCAP scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools is providing options for parents whose child did not pass the English and Language Arts portion of the TCAP test.

MSCS is hosting virtual sessions Wednesday and Thursday to break down options for parents.

The meeting will be held based on where you live.

Districts 1-5 will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m.

District 6-9 meets Thursday at 6 p.m.

Forty-Two percent of third graders scored below proficiency, and 34% scored approaching.

Students should have their retake test results by Wednesday, according to the State Department of Education.

The department released a guide for parents called the Pathways for 4th Grade, which shows what parents need to do to get their children promoted.

This includes retesting depending on if the student scored below or approaching proficiency, and summer school with tutoring during the 4th grade.

The appeal window will close on June 30.

Parents who didn’t use any of the options available to them will get a final decision about if their child will move to the next grade by June 24.

Those who did use those options will know by mid-July.

