MPD shut down all southbound lanes on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to a crash, Memphis Police Department shut down all southbound lanes on I-55.

The east and west off-ramps are also closed on I-55 near Third Street on Wednesday morning.

It is unclear how long it will remain closed.

MPD advises using an alternate route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.