MPD searches for suspects in tobacco store smash and grab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three men they say stole an undetermined amount of tobacco products from a cigar store Wednesday morning.

Police say at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at Tobacco & Cigar Expo located at 7444 Winchester Road.

Officers were told that three men in a silver Hyundai Sonata drove their car through the front of the store and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

Police say the car is stolen and the rear passenger-side window is broken and covered with a towel.

MPD released surveillance photos of the suspects, but no additional descriptions were provided.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

