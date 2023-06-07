Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD searches for suspects in tobacco store smash and grab

Police say three men occupying a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata used the car to smash their way...
Police say three men occupying a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata used the car to smash their way into a Memphis tobacco store before stealing merchandise early Wednesday morning.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three men they say stole an undetermined amount of tobacco products from a cigar store Wednesday morning.

Police say at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at Tobacco & Cigar Expo located at 7444 Winchester Road.

Officers were told that three men in a silver Hyundai Sonata drove their car through the front of the store and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

Police say the car is stolen and the rear passenger-side window is broken and covered with a towel.

MPD released surveillance photos of the suspects, but no additional descriptions were provided.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

Latest News

Markel Conley, 21
Suspect charged with fatally shooting man outside Memphis laundromat
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge
YouTube star Doctor Mike shares new mixed reality blood donation experience
YouTube star Doctor Mike shares new mixed reality blood donation experience