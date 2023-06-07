MPD searches for suspects in tobacco store smash and grab
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for three men they say stole an undetermined amount of tobacco products from a cigar store Wednesday morning.
Police say at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at Tobacco & Cigar Expo located at 7444 Winchester Road.
Officers were told that three men in a silver Hyundai Sonata drove their car through the front of the store and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.
Police say the car is stolen and the rear passenger-side window is broken and covered with a towel.
MPD released surveillance photos of the suspects, but no additional descriptions were provided.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
