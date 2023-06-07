Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Man charged for firing shots at apartment guard shack near Commonwealth Drive

Mackenzie, 30, suspect in shooting at apartments
Mackenzie, 30, suspect in shooting at apartments(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department confirms that a Memphis man has been arrested and charged after shooting at an apartment complex.

On April 9, officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault near Kingsgate and Commonwealth Drive.

Once police arrived, the victims who were both security guards for the apartment building informed the officers that there had been an altercation where the suspect, Christopher Mckenzie, was barred from entering the premises.

Reports say that Mckenzie, angered by their decision, began to verbally threaten the two security guards and proceeded to pull out a handgun.

Per police records, the victims then witnessed the suspect fire 5 shots toward the security guard shack where they were standing.

After tracking him down via his car registration, Mackenzie was later identified as the person responsible and was subsequently taken into police custody.

Mackenzie is now facing a number of charges including reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

Latest News

Dedrick Beasley, 51
Convicted burglar, robber charged with breaking into Memphis elementary school in the middle of the night
Police say three men occupying a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata used the car to smash their way...
MPD searches for suspects in tobacco store smash and grab
Markel Conley, 21
Suspect charged with fatally shooting man outside Memphis laundromat
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications