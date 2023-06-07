MPD: Man charged for firing shots at apartment guard shack near Commonwealth Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department confirms that a Memphis man has been arrested and charged after shooting at an apartment complex.

On April 9, officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault near Kingsgate and Commonwealth Drive.

Once police arrived, the victims who were both security guards for the apartment building informed the officers that there had been an altercation where the suspect, Christopher Mckenzie, was barred from entering the premises.

Reports say that Mckenzie, angered by their decision, began to verbally threaten the two security guards and proceeded to pull out a handgun.

Per police records, the victims then witnessed the suspect fire 5 shots toward the security guard shack where they were standing.

After tracking him down via his car registration, Mackenzie was later identified as the person responsible and was subsequently taken into police custody.

Mackenzie is now facing a number of charges including reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

