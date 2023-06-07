MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after Egypt shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Egypt area Tuesday evening, according to Memphis police.

At 7:53 p.m., officers responded to Fire Station No. 49 at 4359 New Allen Road after two gunshot victims arrived.

Police say one victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim ran off on foot after arriving at the fire station and has not been found.

Police say the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Ridgemont Avenue.

No suspect information was released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

