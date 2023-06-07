Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after Egypt shooting

The scene on Ridgemont Avenue
The scene on Ridgemont Avenue(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Egypt area Tuesday evening, according to Memphis police.

At 7:53 p.m., officers responded to Fire Station No. 49 at 4359 New Allen Road after two gunshot victims arrived.

Police say one victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim ran off on foot after arriving at the fire station and has not been found.

Police say the shooting took place in the 4500 block of Ridgemont Avenue.

No suspect information was released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Collierville Police Department
3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video
Andrew Hence
Man accused of setting apartment on fire while kids inside

Latest News

(NOTE: These are not actual photos of the suspect vehicle) Shelby County deputies are asking...
SCSO: 2 robbery suspects posing as bounty hunters in Shelby, Tipton counties
Trey Draper
Memphis native, former Tigers basketball player releasing first book
State Rep. Justin J. Pearson speaks at Memphis Rotary Club
State Rep. Justin J. Pearson speaks at Memphis Rotary Club
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to drier air moving in tonight and increasing rain chances this weekend