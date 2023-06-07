MAS announces ‘Waived Fee Wednesdays’ for summer 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a summer of love at Memphis Animal Services (MAS)!

Starting Wednesday, June 7, MAS will waive adoption fees for dogs and cats every Wednesday for the rest of the summer!

If you choose to adopt, your furry friend will come vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and heartworm tested. You’ll also get a customized ID tag.

MAS Marketing and Communications supervisor Katie Pemberton says the shelter is still over capacity and needs your help finding loving homes for homeless pets.

“We have a lot of amazing pets here that do not want to be stuck here at a shelter for weeks and months,” Pemberton said. “They want to be home with you. We’re hoping ‘Waived Fee Wednesdays’ might be a way to get some folks’ attention.”

If you can’t adopt, MAS just revolutionized its volunteer training process.

Now, you can apply and complete your volunteer orientation online.

MAS is open daily from noon until 4 p.m. For more information on how to adopt, foster, or rescue a pet in need, click here.

