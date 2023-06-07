Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MAS announces ‘Waived Fee Wednesdays’ for summer 2023

Puppy for adoption at Memphis Animal Services (MAS)
Puppy for adoption at Memphis Animal Services (MAS)(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a summer of love at Memphis Animal Services (MAS)!

Starting Wednesday, June 7, MAS will waive adoption fees for dogs and cats every Wednesday for the rest of the summer!

If you choose to adopt, your furry friend will come vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and heartworm tested. You’ll also get a customized ID tag.

MAS Marketing and Communications supervisor Katie Pemberton says the shelter is still over capacity and needs your help finding loving homes for homeless pets.

“We have a lot of amazing pets here that do not want to be stuck here at a shelter for weeks and months,” Pemberton said. “They want to be home with you. We’re hoping ‘Waived Fee Wednesdays’ might be a way to get some folks’ attention.”

If you can’t adopt, MAS just revolutionized its volunteer training process.

Now, you can apply and complete your volunteer orientation online.

MAS is open daily from noon until 4 p.m. For more information on how to adopt, foster, or rescue a pet in need, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

Latest News

Conservationists warn Tennesseans against keeping wild box turtles
Conservationists warn Tennesseans against keeping wild box turtles
Conservationists warn Tennesseans against keeping wild box turtles
Animal welfare group organizes in front of MAS to protest euthanasia of dogs
Alexis Pugh
MAS director leaving for new opportunity, shelter announces