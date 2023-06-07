Man injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:25 p.m. on Eva Street.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

