Man injured in Binghampton shooting
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 11:25 p.m. on Eva Street.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.