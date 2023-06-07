Man accused of stealing car, other items in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of stealing a car in Cordova.

The crime occurred on June 5 in Honey Dew Cove.

Police say the victim’s dark red 2023 Lexus ES350 was stolen along with her cell phone and credit cards.

The suspect also used her credit cards to withdraw money from her accounts, said police.

MPD believes that the man is between the ages of 18-20.

The victim’s car has Tennessee tags, and a vanity plate that says “Self Made.”

If you have information about this crime call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.