Man, 17-year-old injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and a 17-year-old injured on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:40 p.m. on Hickory Hill Road.

The two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and the 17-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

