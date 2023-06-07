Advertise with Us
Man, 17-year-old injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man and a 17-year-old injured on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:40 p.m. on Hickory Hill Road.

The two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and the 17-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

