Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

