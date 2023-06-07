Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Horn Lake appoints first female police chief

Nikki Pullen
Nikki Pullen(Horn Lake Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - The Horn Lake mayor and Board of Alderman have just approved the appointment of the city’s first-ever female police chief.

Nikki Pullen will take the reigns as Chief of Police starting July 1.

Chief Pullen began her career as a uniformed police officer with the City of Horn Lake in 2005 and rapidly progressed through the ranks having served in Patrol, Special Investigations, Criminal Investigations, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Division Commander, and Major.

She is a graduate of Mississippi State University as well as a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds several distinguished service commendations. 

Chief Pullen is a native of Horn Lake and has always considered Horn Lake her home, according to Horn Lake police.

“Her service to this community has been nothing less than stellar and we all look forward to her continued leadership as Horn Lake’s Chief of Police,” said Captain Joseph Keene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

Latest News

Man walks across Mid-South with faith message
MAS announces ‘Waived Fee Wednesdays’ for summer 2023
Southwind Liquors buffs up security after burglaries
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman indicted for hiring online hitman to kill wife of man she met, USDOJ says