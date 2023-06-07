Hazy and hot conditions continue into our Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another warm day is expected across the mid-south. Hazy, low air quality conditions will also continue today but a back door cold front pushing through tonight into tomorrow will help aid in cooler, and cleaner air for the end of our work week.

Today: Mostly sunny skies with hazy conditions still lingering. Minimal rain chances for the afternoon and into the evening as a cold front begins to make its way into the Mid-South. Winds will be out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60, low 70s. Possible spot showers overnight. Winds will be out of the north 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: As the back door cold front pushes through, scattered showers and storms are expected in the early morning lingering into the lunch time hour. Once the front makes its way through, we will see drier air with highs only into the mid-80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier and cooler conditions will be the story for the end of our work week and for the first half of our weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s, and we will get into the low 90s for Saturday. Enjoy the dry conditions because rain returns for the back half of our weekend. Widespread rainfall is the story for Sunday and into our Monday with possibly some strong storms in the mix.

