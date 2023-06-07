Advertise with Us
Flash Flood Watch lifted for Arkabutla Lake as dam repairs continue

Lake water waves generic
Lake water waves generic(WILX)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ARKABUTLA, Miss. (WMC) - The Flash Flood Warning has been lifted for Arkabutla Lake as dam repairs continue, according to federal and state agencies.

The watch was issued on May 9 for several counties in Mississippi because of fear that the Arkabulta dam on the Coldwater River would fail.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will continue to lower Arkabutla Lake levels to around 200 feet for district workers to prepare for temporary repairs scheduled for July.

The temporary repairs include structural improvements, improved instrumentation and monitoring, and emergency response preparation.

The district is still assessing the timing for repairs and will give updates as they become available. After the temporary repairs are completed, the lake’s operations will remain unchanged.

The district’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated on May 8 when crews noticed a depression at the dam’s toe, where the dam meets the earth, and if left unchecked may cause major foundation loss and a breach.

If conditions warrant, a new Flash Flood Watch and/or Warning will be considered for areas along the Coldwater River.

All agencies will collaboratively monitor the weather forecast and situation for any changes.

